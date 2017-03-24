Regis Co. (RGS) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG owned about 0.09% of Regis worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. SECOR Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Regis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Regis by 783.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) opened at 11.92 on Friday. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $552.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company earned $424 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.60 million. Regis had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

In other news, COO Jim Brian Lain sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $39,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,985.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. The Company operates through three segments: North American Value, North American Premium and International. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s North American Value salon operations consisted of 5,784 Company-owned salons and 2,496 franchised salons operating in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

