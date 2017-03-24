Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 165.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,285,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425,664 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 8.63% of Regenxbio worth $42,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the third quarter worth $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 368.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the third quarter worth $168,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the third quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the third quarter worth $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) opened at 20.05 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $531.59 million. Regenxbio Inc has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 661.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post ($2.98) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/regenxbio-inc-rgnx-shares-bought-by-fmr-llc.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy. Its AAV gene delivery platform (its NAV Technology Platform) consists of rights to over 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10 (NAV Vectors).

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.