Reed Hastings Sells 89,502 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings sold 89,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $13,036,861.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,036,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Reed Hastings sold 84,469 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $12,054,570.99.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Reed Hastings sold 86,835 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $11,458,746.60.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 141.84 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.49 and its 200 day moving average is $124.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/reed-hastings-sells-89502-shares-of-netflix-inc-nflx-stock.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.38 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $357,283,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Netflix by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,970 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,464,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.