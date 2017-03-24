Redmond Asset Management LLC Maintains Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Redmond Asset Management LLC continued to hold its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 111.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/redmond-asset-management-llc-maintains-stake-in-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on PepsiCo to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday. Vetr raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Trudell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $986,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,632.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $2,571,944.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,423.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,343 shares of company stock worth $4,850,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.