Red Hat Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (RHT)

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Red Hat in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst J. Ader forecasts that the firm will earn $2.21 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Monday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Hat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.68.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) traded up 0.35% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.05. 1,339,919 shares of the stock were exchanged. Red Hat has a 52-week low of $68.54 and a 52-week high of $85.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $99,412.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $426,735.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,072 shares in the company, valued at $35,909,035.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,176 shares of company stock worth $1,757,321 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Hat by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Hat by 183.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Hat by 94.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

