Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,650 ($94.48) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RB. BNP Paribas lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc from GBX 7,900 ($97.57) to GBX 8,300 ($102.51) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,100 ($100.04) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($96.33) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Whitman Howard reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($111.15) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,750 ($83.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,893.04 ($97.48).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7329.00. 726,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6,496.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 7,786.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 51.48 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,217.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,043.10.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA, DvM and Food. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

