RealPage Inc (RP) Stake Held by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System held its position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,428 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in RealPage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 474,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in RealPage during the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RealPage by 3.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) opened at 34.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. RealPage Inc has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.19 and a beta of 0.98.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm earned $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.46 million. RealPage had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post $0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RP shares. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $713,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,216,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,919,749.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 159,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $5,587,596.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,993,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,797,100.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,220 shares of company stock valued at $20,503,732. Company insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc is a provider of on demand software and software-enabled solutions for the rental housing industry. The Company’s property management solutions enables owners and managers of single family and multifamily rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations.

