Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (RECI) Insider John Edward Hallam Purchases 18,500 Shares

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) insider John Edward Hallam acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £30,155 ($37,242.19).

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) opened at 163.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.61. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 119.24 million. Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 140.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 163.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Credit Investments in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd, formerly Real Estate Credit Investments PCC Limited, is an investment company engaged in investing in real estate debt investments. The Investment Policy of the Company is the investment policy for the core segment (Core). In order to achieve its investment objective for the Core, the Company invests and will continue to invest primarily in debt secured by commercial or residential properties in Western Europe and the United Kingdom.

