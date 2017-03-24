Raytheon Company’s (RTN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Vetr cut shares of Raytheon Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.03 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Company from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.21.
Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) traded down 1.41% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.00. 1,619,108 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day moving average of $144.88. Raytheon Company has a 12-month low of $120.24 and a 12-month high of $157.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.67.
Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Raytheon Company had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Company will post $7.40 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 12,124 shares of Raytheon Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $1,840,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 500 shares of Raytheon Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,556 shares of company stock worth $8,280,762. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTN. HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Company Company Profile
Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.