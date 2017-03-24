Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect Raven Industries to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) traded up 0.69% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 127,145 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.92. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

RAVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Raven Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Raven Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc is a diversified technology company providing a range of products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction and defense markets. The Company operates through three segments: Applied Technology Division (Applied Technology), Engineered Films Division (Engineered Films) and Aerostar Division (Aerostar).

