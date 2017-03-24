Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $43.00 target price on Range Resources Corp. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Range Resources Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources Corp. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Range Resources Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura upgraded Range Resources Corp. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) traded up 1.69% on Thursday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,627 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. The company’s market cap is $6.76 billion. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm earned $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Range Resources Corp. had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 54.13%. The business’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post $0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Range Resources Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.97%.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Helms acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $109,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,465.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. by 997.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Range Resources Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources Corp. by 65.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources Corp. by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources Corp.

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

