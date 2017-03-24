Randall Nickolas Bruc Hnatuik Purchases 880 Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Stock

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) insider Randall Nickolas Bruc Hnatuik purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$19,377.60.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) traded down 0.89% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 135,045 shares of the stock traded hands. Seven Generations Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock’s market cap is $7.82 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on VII shares. GMP Securities dropped their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.45.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based natural gas developer. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and value optimization of high quality tight and shale hydrocarbon plays.

