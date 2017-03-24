Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 22,535 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $11,124,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $31,303,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 150,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) opened at 13.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.28. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 8.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an integrated real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and management of multi-anchored shopping centers primarily in approximately 10 metropolitan markets in the United States. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 70 shopping centers and an office building comprising approximately 15.3 million square feet.

