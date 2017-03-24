Rajiv Patni Sells 733 Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) Stock

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) insider Rajiv Patni sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $12,490.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,459.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) traded down 0.23% on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,582 shares. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company’s market cap is $387.05 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.31% and a negative net margin of 5,267.99%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($3.26) earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $9,058,000. Brenner West Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brenner West Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,221,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 52,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines to manage the daily lives of those affected by chronic neurologic disorders. It offers a platform based on an understanding of time dependent biologic effects of disease activity and drug response to achieve relief without tolerability issues.

