Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1,704,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,116.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 554,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,667,000 after buying an additional 508,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $348,302,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,804,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,187,000 after buying an additional 342,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,200,000 after buying an additional 213,418 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $134,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 839.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $847.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $816.70. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $672.66 and a one year high of $874.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post $33.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Monday. Vetr cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $906.58 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $965.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

