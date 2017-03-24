OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Radames Pena sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $142,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Radames Pena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Radames Pena sold 10,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $134,200.00.

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) opened at 11.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.53.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Radames Pena Sells 6,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (OFG) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/radames-pena-sells-6000-shares-of-ofg-bancorp-ofg-stock.html.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,216,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 272,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,826,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after buying an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,329,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3,237.4% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,221,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 1,184,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 33.3% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing banking and financial services through its subsidiaries. The Company provides banking and financial services to its clients through a range of banking and financial solutions, including commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services.

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.