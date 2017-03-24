R. H. Seale Sells 90,500 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 90,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $3,200,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) opened at 35.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.42 billion.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 85.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,497,182 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 91.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,537,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,069,000 after buying an additional 732,413 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 800,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after buying an additional 515,629 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $8,943,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,719,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum set a $45.00 price target on Q2 Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Q2 Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.
About Q2 Holdings
Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs), to deliver a suite of integrated digital banking services. The Company’s solutions all operate on a common platform that supports the delivery of unified digital banking services across online, mobile and voice channels.
