Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 90,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $3,200,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) opened at 35.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.42 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “R. H. Seale Sells 90,500 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/r-h-seale-sells-90500-shares-of-q2-holdings-inc-qtwo-stock.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 85.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,497,182 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 91.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,537,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,069,000 after buying an additional 732,413 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 800,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after buying an additional 515,629 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $8,943,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,719,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum set a $45.00 price target on Q2 Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Q2 Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Q2 Holdings

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs), to deliver a suite of integrated digital banking services. The Company’s solutions all operate on a common platform that supports the delivery of unified digital banking services across online, mobile and voice channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.