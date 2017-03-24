R. H. Seale Sells 192,500 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 192,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $6,799,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 379,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) opened at 35.10 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $1.42 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $37.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Craig Hallum set a $45.00 target price on Q2 Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Q2 Holdings in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs), to deliver a suite of integrated digital banking services. The Company’s solutions all operate on a common platform that supports the delivery of unified digital banking services across online, mobile and voice channels.

