Quantum Capital Management Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Quantum Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger Limited. were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 28.3% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 5.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 5.5% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 77.67 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $108.08 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $71.34 and a 12 month high of $87.84.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Schlumberger Limited. had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Schlumberger Limited.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a report on Wednesday. Vetr raised shares of Schlumberger Limited. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.37 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Schlumberger Limited. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

In other news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $407,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

