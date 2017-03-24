Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,404,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,497,542 shares in the company, valued at $193,073,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) traded down 0.56% on Friday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 134,948 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 9.71%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Qualys Inc (QLYS) Chairman Philippe F. Courtot Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/qualys-inc-qlys-chairman-philippe-f-courtot-sells-40000-shares-of-stock-3.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 727,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 13.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Qualys by 30.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Qualys from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.18.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its QualysGuard Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.