Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Insider David A. Blais Sells 17,213 Shares

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) insider David A. Blais sold 17,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $409,669.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) traded down 0.04% on Friday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 327,557 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.53. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Quad/Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a print and marketing services provider. The Company’s operating segments are the United States Print and Related Services, and International. The Company operates primarily in the commercial print portion of the printing industry as a printer of retail inserts, publications, catalogs, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products and global paper procurement.

