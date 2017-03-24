Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Receives $62.76 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a $60.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Dileo sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $74,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Dileo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $66,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,482 shares of company stock valued at $9,311,796. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 43.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 395.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) opened at 66.83 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $69.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. The firm’s market cap is $8.45 billion.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $825.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post $4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

