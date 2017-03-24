Qiwi PLC (QIWI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.20% of Qiwi PLC worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Qiwi PLC by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in shares of Qiwi PLC by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiwi PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Qiwi PLC during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Qiwi PLC by 3,132.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) opened at 17.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.54. Qiwi PLC has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Qiwi PLC’s payout ratio is presently 112.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiwi PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Qiwi PLC Company Profile

QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company’s network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. It had deployed over 16.1 million virtual wallets, approximately 172,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept cash and electronic payments.

