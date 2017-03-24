Q4 2016 EPS Estimates for Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lonestar Resources US in a research note issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s Q1 2017 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

LONE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Wunderlich began coverage on Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.20 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) opened at 5.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. The company’s market capitalization is $44.93 million. Lonestar Resources US has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LONE. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. JVL Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 167,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John H. Pinkerton bought 20,000 shares of Lonestar Resources US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $568,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources Limited is an Australia-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is involved in the exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in approximately 38,191 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale, Bakken and Three Forks plays.

