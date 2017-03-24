Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. (LEN) Raised by Wedbush

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Lennar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.35 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $44.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.
Shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) opened at 50.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. Lennar has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $53.79.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Lennar had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm earned $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,511,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,937,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $304,677,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,432,000 after buying an additional 128,010 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 5.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,059,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after buying an additional 261,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,736,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,392,000 after buying an additional 133,388 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.
