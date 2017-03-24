Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. (LEN) Raised by Wedbush

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Lennar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $44.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-lennar-co-len-raised-by-wedbush.html.

Shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) opened at 50.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. Lennar has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $53.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Lennar had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm earned $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,511,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,937,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $304,677,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,432,000 after buying an additional 128,010 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 5.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,059,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after buying an additional 261,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,736,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,392,000 after buying an additional 133,388 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

