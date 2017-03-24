Q3 2017 Earnings Forecast for Accenture Plc Issued By Wedbush (ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Accenture Plc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Wedbush has a “Top Pick” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture Plc’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Accenture Plc had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Accenture Plc in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Accenture Plc in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Vetr upgraded shares of Accenture Plc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.68 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Accenture Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture Plc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) opened at 120.76 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average is $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in Accenture Plc during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Accenture Plc by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Accenture Plc during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture Plc during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture Plc during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $514,115.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

