Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Finisar Co. (FNSR) Increased by Analyst

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) – Analysts at Jefferies Group upped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Finisar in a report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Kisner now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Finisar’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FNSR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.25 price objective on shares of Finisar in a report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Finisar in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Finisar in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Finisar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.17 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) traded up 1.350% on Friday, hitting $28.084. 1,497,479 shares of the stock traded hands. Finisar has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.901 and a beta of 1.30.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company earned $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.69 million. Finisar had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 35,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,256,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd Swanson sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $180,976.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,208 shares of company stock worth $3,700,088 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Finisar by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Finisar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Finisar by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 444,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Finisar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Finisar by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

