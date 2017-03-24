Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. (LEN) Decreased by Analyst

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Lennar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEN. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) opened at 50.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. Lennar has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Lennar had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Lennar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,511,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,937,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,677,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,432,000 after buying an additional 128,010 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 5.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,059,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after buying an additional 261,877 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,736,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,392,000 after buying an additional 133,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

