Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Cut by Oppenheimer Holdings

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings reduced their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Canadian Solar in a research report issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst C. Rusch now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CSIQ. FBR & Co reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.36 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.49.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) opened at 11.635 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $672.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.852 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.57 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 42.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,704,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after buying an additional 1,392,600 shares during the last quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 55.9% in the third quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after buying an additional 572,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 56.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,509,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,748,000 after buying an additional 547,155 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $750,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

