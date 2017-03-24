Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Francesca's Holdings Corp in a research report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Francesca's Holdings Corp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Francesca's Holdings Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Francesca's Holdings Corp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Francesca's Holdings Corp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Francesca's Holdings Corp (FRAN) Decreased by KeyCorp” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/q1-2018-eps-estimates-for-francescas-holdings-corp-fran-decreased-by-keycorp.html.

Shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) traded down 1.68% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. 55,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. Francesca's Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $596.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm earned $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.77 million. Francesca's Holdings Corp had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 37.74%. Francesca's Holdings Corp’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRAN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Francesca's Holdings Corp Company Profile

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company, which conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a specialty retailer that operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques. It is engaged in the operation of boutiques and its direct-to-consumer Website segment. The merchandise assortment is a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.