Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Decreased by Analyst

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Analysts at FIG Partners dropped their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial Corp in a report released on Tuesday. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial Corp’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.28 EPS.
Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Hanmi Financial Corp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 10.81%.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. FBR & Co upped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial Corp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
Shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) opened at 29.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Hanmi Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 57,356 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 418,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp by 13.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 841,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,342,000 after buying an additional 42,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp by 19.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.
About Hanmi Financial Corp
Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank conducting general business banking, with its primary market encompassing the Korean-American community, as well as other ethnic communities across California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
