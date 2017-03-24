Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Canadian Solar Inc. Reduced by FBR & Co (CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) – Research analysts at FBR & Co decreased their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a research report issued on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst C. Driscoll now anticipates that the brokerage will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. FBR & Co has a “Mkt Perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2017 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $698.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Canadian Solar's revenue was down 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.36 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.49.

Shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) opened at 11.635 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $672.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.852 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 59.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 25.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 198.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

