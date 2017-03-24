Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the brokerage will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2017 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $9.59 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from $239.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.72.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) opened at 145.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.31 and its 200 day moving average is $148.28. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $119.50 and a 52-week high of $157.34.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.07. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.
In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited news, CEO E Hunter Harrison sold 178,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $26,937,229.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,213,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,835,829. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), together with its subsidiaries, operates a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates in rail transportation segment. The Company’s business mix includes bulk commodities, merchandise freight and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,500 miles, serving the principal business centers of Canada from Montreal, Quebec, to Vancouver, British Columbia, and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions.
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.