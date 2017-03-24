Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Increased by FBR & Co (AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at FBR & Co boosted their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst V. Bernardino now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AUPH. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) opened at 8.39 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $448.26 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,123,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 560.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 187,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating in the field of nephrology and autoimmunity. The Company’s primary business is the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases, in particular lupus nephritis (LN). It is focused on the development of its lead compound voclosporin, a therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate, which is a second-generation calcineurin inhibitors (CNI) to treat patients afflicted with LN.

