Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Thursday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/q1-2017-earnings-forecast-for-titanium-transportation-group-inc-ttr-issued-by-cormark.html.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc is a Canada-based transportation and logistics company, which offers its services in North America. It operates in various segments, including Truck Transportation, Logistics and Corporate. It provides freight transportation services to customers, including large multinational corporations across various industries, with truckload and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution services.

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.