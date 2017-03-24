Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Issued By FBR & Co

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) – FBR & Co boosted their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday. FBR & Co analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Seres Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) opened at 10.71 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. The stock’s market capitalization is $432.34 million.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 million. Seres Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Geduld E E bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 279.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,337,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 984,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

