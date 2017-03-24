Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Nektar Therapeutics Issued By Jefferies Group (NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group upped their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Jefferies Group currently has a “Positive” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKTR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) opened at 22.53 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $23.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.47 billion.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.87% and a negative return on equity of 8,769.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $3,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jillian B. Thomsen sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $2,215,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,189 shares of company stock worth $8,604,153. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 12,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of a pipeline of drug candidates that utilize its PEGylation and advanced polymer conjugate technology platforms, which are designed to enable the development of new molecular entities that target known mechanisms of action.

