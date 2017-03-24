Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp in a report released on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson expects that the brokerage will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 7.21%.

MIC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) opened at 79.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $64.06 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 48.5% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 158,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,962,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 211.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 126,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 86,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,454,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,347,000 after buying an additional 53,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Liam Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.15 per share, for a total transaction of $185,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,836.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hooke bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.15 per share, with a total value of $1,112,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,375 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 351.02%.

About Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

