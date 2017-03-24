Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc Issued By FBR & Co (ESES)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ESES) – Analysts at FBR & Co reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. FBR & Co analyst T. Curran now expects that the firm will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). FBR & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.85 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) opened at 1.13 on Thursday. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The firm’s market cap is $17.01 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco-Stim Energy Solutions stock. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ESES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company provides well stimulation, coiled tubing and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The Company focuses on the active shale and unconventional oil and natural gas basins outside the United States and it has commenced operations in Argentina.

