PVH Corp (PVH) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Cowen and Company

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen and Company to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of PVH Corp in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded PVH Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG reduced their price target on PVH Corp to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of PVH Corp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wunderlich restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PVH Corp in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.71.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) traded up 2.51% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.02. 797,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.99. PVH Corp has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $115.40.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. PVH Corp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm earned $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp will post $6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PVH Corp’s payout ratio is 2.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PVH Corp by 172.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in PVH Corp during the third quarter worth $137,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in PVH Corp during the third quarter worth $214,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in PVH Corp during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ariel Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH Corp during the third quarter worth $221,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp Company Profile

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company’s segments include Calvin Klein North America; Calvin Klein International; Tommy Hilfiger North America; Tommy Hilfiger International; Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of various brand names, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Eagle, which are owned, and Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection and Chaps, which are licensed, as well as various other licensed and private label brands.

