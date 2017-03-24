PVH Corp (PVH) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wunderlich restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH Corp in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered PVH Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of PVH Corp in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of PVH Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH Corp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.71.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) traded up 2.86% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,824 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.99. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.67.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. PVH Corp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp will post $6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. PVH Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH Corp by 172.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Ariel Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company’s segments include Calvin Klein North America; Calvin Klein International; Tommy Hilfiger North America; Tommy Hilfiger International; Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of various brand names, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Eagle, which are owned, and Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection and Chaps, which are licensed, as well as various other licensed and private label brands.

