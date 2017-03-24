Putnam Investments LLC Sells 400 Shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $21,152,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) opened at 129.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average is $121.98. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.49.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. S&P Global had a return on equity of 297.85% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post $6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $465,388.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $692,458.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $3,729,831.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

