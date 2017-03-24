Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stake in TIM Participacoes SA (TSU)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in TIM Participacoes SA were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TIM Participacoes SA by 138.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,274,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,486,000 after buying an additional 7,701,300 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes SA during the fourth quarter worth about $66,967,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes SA during the fourth quarter worth about $11,237,000. Oxford Asset Management increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes SA by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 654,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 247,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TIM Participacoes SA by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) opened at 16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. TIM Participacoes SA has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $16.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSU. Citigroup Inc raised TIM Participacoes SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on TIM Participacoes SA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on TIM Participacoes SA from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM Participacoes SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc downgraded TIM Participacoes SA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TIM Participacoes SA Company Profile

TIM Participacoes SA (TIM) is a provider of mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The Company, through its subsidiaries in various telecommunications markets, operates mobile, fixed and long distance telephony, data transmission and ultra-broadband services. Its direct subsidiaries include TIM Celular SA, which provides landline telephone services (commuted fixed telephonic service (STFC))-domestic long distance and international long distance voice services, personal mobile service (SMP) and multimedia communication service (multimedia service of communication (SCM)) in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District, and Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda., which provides STFC-local voices services and SCM services in all Brazilian states and in the Federal District.

