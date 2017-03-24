Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Position in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ellie Mae were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 159.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 155.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 211,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after buying an additional 128,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 2.7% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) opened at 97.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61. Ellie Mae Inc has a one year low of $74.11 and a one year high of $109.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.57.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellie Mae Inc will post $1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ellie Mae in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.70.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 6,875 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $671,618.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sigmund Anderman sold 21,823 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,035,867.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,654 shares in the company, valued at $11,069,231.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,222 shares of company stock worth $14,441,986.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

