Putnam Investments LLC Has $713,000 Stake in Aceto Co. (ACET)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Aceto Co. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Aceto worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aceto during the third quarter valued at $577,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Aceto by 1.1% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 205,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aceto during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Aceto by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Aceto by 78.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 79,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 34,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aceto Co. (NASDAQ:ACET) opened at 14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. Aceto Co. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

Aceto (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.65 million. Aceto had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aceto Co. will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Aceto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/putnam-investments-llc-has-713000-stake-in-aceto-co-acet.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aceto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. First Analysis lowered shares of Aceto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Aceto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aceto from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider Frank Debenedittis sold 3,600 shares of Aceto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $53,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,417.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aceto

Aceto Corporation (Aceto) is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of finished dosage form generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical active ingredients and intermediates, specialty performance chemicals inclusive of agricultural intermediates and agricultural protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aceto Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aceto Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.