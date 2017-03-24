Putnam Investments LLC Has $688,000 Stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 28.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 303,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after buying an additional 66,758 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 218.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 39.5% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) opened at 73.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.92. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

