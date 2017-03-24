Putnam Investments LLC Has $677,000 Position in Mobileiron Inc (MOBL)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Mobileiron worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOBL. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 206.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 28,327 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) opened at 4.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. Mobileiron Inc has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company’s market cap is $328.45 million.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 40.98% and a negative return on equity of 125.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOBL. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileiron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc (MobileIron) provides a mobile information technology (IT) platform for enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content and devices. The Company’s solution provides enterprise security. The MobileIron Platform combines security and enterprise mobility management (EMM) tools, including mobile device management (MDM), mobile application management (MAM), and mobile content management (MCM) capabilities.

