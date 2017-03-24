Puretech Health PLC (PRTC) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities Ltd

Puretech Health PLC (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its ” buy” rating restated by Numis Securities Ltd in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.72) target price on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.15) price target on shares of Puretech Health PLC in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.15) price target on shares of Puretech Health PLC in a report on Monday, December 12th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Puretech Health PLC from GBX 196 ($2.42) to GBX 248 ($3.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 243 ($3.00) price target on shares of Puretech Health PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 245 ($3.03).

Shares of Puretech Health PLC (LON:PRTC) traded up 0.87% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,179 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 266.62 million. Puretech Health PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 110.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 170.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 128.56.

About Puretech Health PLC

PureTech Health plc is a cross-disciplinary healthcare company. The Company operates through two segments: growth stage businesses and project phase businesses. Businesses in the growth stage businesses segment are those whose activities focus on developing products to solve healthcare problems in varied markets.

