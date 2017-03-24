Public Sector Pension Investment Board Holds Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board continued to hold its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,495 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of TETRA Technologies worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTI. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,864,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,943,000 after buying an additional 818,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 331,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) opened at 3.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $448.65 million.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $173.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post ($0.22) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTI shares. Vetr downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

In other news, insider Peter J. Pintar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart M. Brightman bought 40,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 875,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,881.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

