Public Sector Pension Investment Board Holds Position in Petmed Express Inc (PETS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board maintained its stake in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Petmed Express worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 26.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,424,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,884,000 after buying an additional 95,486 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the third quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) opened at 20.16 on Friday. Petmed Express Inc has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $408.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Petmed Express Inc will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc (PetMed Express), doing business as 1800PetMeds, is a pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. It offers a selection of products for dogs and cats. Its product line contains approximately 3,000 stock keeping units (SKUS) of pet medications, health products and supplies.

